ASCO’s ship begins journey from Turkiye to deliver equipment for Mingachevir Power Plant

10 July 2024 14:54 (UTC+04:00)

The “Uzeyir Hajibeyli,” a universal dry cargo ship owned by “Azerbaijan Khazar Marine Shipping” JSC (ASCO) Sea Transport Fleet, is set to transport essential equipment for a new power plant being constructed at the “Azerbaijan” Thermal Power Station in Mingachevir, Azernews reports.

This mission is part of an order from Azerenergy OJSC.

According to a statement from ASCO, the “Uzeyir Hajibeyli” has already departed from Heydarpaşa Port in Turkiye, carrying a cargo that includes a transformer and other auxiliary equipment. The total weight of the equipment is 1,303,765 tons.

This is a continuation of the project that began last year when another ASCO ship brought gas turbines and generators produced by the Italian company “Ansaldo Energia” to Azerbaijan for the same power plant project.

