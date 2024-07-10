Azerbaijan showcased at "INNOPROM-2024" exhibition

10 July 2024 11:56 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan was represented at the international exhibition "INNOPROM - 2024" held in Yekaterinburg, Russia, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry of Economy.

A business session was conducted during the exhibition under the theme "Partnership for Access to Large Eurasian Markets: Winning through Collaboration."

The session, attended by First Deputy Minister Elnur Aliyev, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade of Russia Alexey Gruzdev, Deputy Minister of Industry and Technology of Turkey Ahmet Yozgatlıgil, and Deputy Minister of Industry and Construction of Kazakhstan Olcas Saparbekov, highlighted successful cooperation in multilateral formats.

The session also spotlighted mechanisms employed in Azerbaijan to stimulate the activities of foreign companies in its market and boost bilateral trade. It emphasized opportunities arising from joint investment projects with partner countries in industrial zones, as well as initiatives in the field of transport and logistics.

