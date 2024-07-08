Azerbaijan participates in 2024 Korea import fair exhibition

8 July 2024 10:22 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan was represented at the '2024 Korea Import Fair' exhibition, Azernews reports citing the Export and Investment Promotion Agency - AZPROMO.

It was noted that during the '2024 Korea Import Fair' international exhibition in Seoul, South Korea's capital, Azerbaijani products from local companies were showcased at a unified stand organized by the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Korea, following a buyer mission from South Korea to Azerbaijan in March of this year. Azerbaijani products garnered significant interest from visitors.

Yusif Abdullayev, Executive Director of AZPROMO, delivered a video address at the seminar on 'Investment Opportunities in Azerbaijan' held within the exhibition's framework.

Tural Hajili, Deputy Executive Director of the Agency, also spoke at the event, providing insights into Azerbaijan's business environment, trade and investment opportunities, as well as support mechanisms for exporters.

The seminar concluded with a question-and-answer session.

