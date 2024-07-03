Demand for financial resources of SMEs in Azerbaijan to be investigated

3 July 2024 12:40 (UTC+04:00)

The Mortgage and Credit Guarantee Fund of Azerbaijan will assess the financial needs and service demand of small and medium enterprises, Azernews reports.

The survey will employ a "cluster" sampling method to ensure representative coverage across all economic regions and sectors outside of oil.

Under this approach, business entities will be categorized based on their economic region, size (micro, small, medium), and operational region. Each category will be treated as a cluster to ensure comprehensive data collection.

It should be noted that the Mortgage and Credit Guarantee Fund of Azerbaijan serves as a critical institution in the country's efforts to promote SME growth, enhance financial stability, and foster economic diversification beyond the oil sector. Through its various initiatives and partnerships, the fund continues to contribute significantly to the sustainable development of Azerbaijan's economy.

