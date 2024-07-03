Local food wheat supply commences in Azerbaijan

3 July 2024 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul Read more

The State Reserves Agency has announced the availability of locally produced high-quality domestic food wheat from the 2024 harvest, to be supplied by local wheat producers until September 1st this year, Azernews reports.

To qualify for supply, the food wheat must meet specific quality standards outlined in Appendix No. 1 of the "Regulations for the Storage and Use of the State Grain Fund," as approved by the Cabinet of Ministers on July 7, 2009. Additionally, compliance with requirements set forth in the Law "On Food Safety" is mandatory.

Accredited laboratories specializing in this field will verify that the proposed food wheat meets all quality criteria. The State Reserves Agency will conduct further quality checks during procurement. Food wheat that fails to meet these standards will not be accepted.

The pricing for the supplied food wheat will be determined on a monthly basis, aligning with the average import statistics of food wheat from the previous month.

Producers are responsible for the transportation costs associated with delivering the food wheat to designated receiving points.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz