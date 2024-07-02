Azerbaijan, Switzerland discuss prospects of cooperation in banking sector

2 July 2024 14:19 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Shahin Read more

"Prospects for cooperation between the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) and the Swiss National Bank (SNB) were discussed."

Azernews reports that CBA Chairman Taleh Kazimov shared this information on his "X" social network account.

"During a business trip to Tajikistan, we held bilateral talks with Tomas Jordan, Chairman of the Central Bank of Tajikistan. We discussed the current situation and future prospects for cooperation between our central banks. T. Jordan emphasized the importance of enhancing collaboration between our institutions and fostering close partnerships within the Electoral Group countries. We expressed gratitude for his significant contributions to promoting these initiatives. We wished Mr. Jordan success in his new endeavors," Kazimov stated.

The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) is the country's monetary authority responsible for formulating and implementing monetary policy, regulating financial institutions, and maintaining price stability.

It plays a crucial role in overseeing Azerbaijan's financial system and promoting economic stability through its monetary policy decisions.

The Swiss National Bank (SNB) is Switzerland's central bank, responsible for monetary policy, issuing Swiss franc banknotes, and managing Switzerland's foreign exchange reserves.

It is known for its independence and its role in maintaining price stability and supporting the Swiss economy.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz