COP29 negotiating team conducts bilateral consultations with Russian delegation

2 July 2024 10:57 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

The COP29 negotiating team held bilateral consultations with the delegation from Russia, Azernews reports.

This was reported on the official COP29 account on the 'X' social network.

"Today, the COP29 negotiating team held bilateral consultations on climate issues with the Russian delegation. We shared our priorities for COP29 and discussed key climate agenda items to advance climate action," the post emphasized."

It should be noted that the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) is scheduled to take place in Azerbaijan's capital this November. The decision to host COP29 in Baku was made during COP28 in Dubai on December 11 last year.

Besides, Baku is expected to host around 70-80 thousand international guests during the two-week event.

