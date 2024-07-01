Turkiye cuts customs duties on imports from Azerbaijan

1 July 2024 12:04 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

Turkiye has recently reduced customs duties on select categories of imports from Azerbaijan, effective July 1, Azernews reports.

The decision, signed by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and published in the “Resmi Gazete,” outlines revised tariffs for goods such as quince, mulberry, and iron semi-finished products.

Under the updated regulations, tariffs for Azerbaijani imports of mulberry and quince are set at 7.7%. Meanwhile, customs duties on certain iron and steel products range from 11.3% to 15%.

Furthermore, additional customs duties on plastic pipes, hoses, and non-alloyed aluminium sheets and plates from Azerbaijan have been eliminated. Azerbaijani wines, up to an annual quota of 15,000 hectoliters, are now exempt from state duty as well.

Implementation of these changes falls under the jurisdiction of Turkiye's Ministry of Trade.

