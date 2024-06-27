Silk Way West Airlines forms strategic partnership with China Henan Aviation Group

27 June 2024 11:21 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

At the "Air Cargo China 2024" exhibition, Silk Way West Airlines, a leading cargo carrier in the Caspian and Central Asian regions, signed a memorandum of understanding with China Henan Aviation Group. This partnership aims to establish a robust bilateral hub connecting Asia-Pacific with Europe, the Americas, and Africa, enhancing air cargo efficiency between Zhengzhou and Baku, Azernews reports.

Silk Way West Airlines' participation in "Air Cargo China 2024" marks its global expansion ambitions and pursuit of new business opportunities. The airline's debut at this prestigious event underscores its commitment to strengthen its presence in Asia and forge new partnerships in the international air cargo sector.

Having successfully operated in China for over a decade, Silk Way West Airlines continues to expand its services and network. The memorandum with China Henan Aviation Group signifies a milestone in enhancing relations and exploring new avenues for growth.

The collaboration leverages the strategic locations, extensive route networks, and valuable resources of both partners. Silk Way West Airlines and China Henan Aviation Group aim to significantly increase cargo route frequency between Zhengzhou and Baku through joint efforts. This initiative positions Zhengzhou as a pivotal hub in the Asia-Pacific region and Baku as a key gateway to Europe, America, Africa, and beyond.

"We are excited about our partnership with China Henan Aviation Group," said Jenny Cao, Vice President of Asia-Pacific at Silk Way West Airlines. "This collaboration will boost our cargo throughput and volume in Zhengzhou, supported by efficient ground operations. It marks a significant step towards enhancing bilateral cooperation under the 'One Belt, One Road' initiative."

Established in 2012 in Baku, Silk Way West Airlines operates a fleet of 12 modern cargo planes, including Boeing 777F, Boeing 747-8F, and 747-400F, based at Heydar Aliyev International Airport. The airline conducts hundreds of monthly flights and plans to upgrade its fleet by 2030 to meet global logistics demands, emphasising sustainability and efficiency.

With an annual cargo turnover exceeding 500,000 tons, Silk Way West Airlines serves over 40 destinations across America, Europe, CIS countries, the Middle East, Central Asia, and East Asia.

