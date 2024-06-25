International Ecological Forum to take place in Baku

25 June 2024 13:00 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

The Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources (MENR) announced that the International Forum "Solidarity for a Green World: From waste to value for a sustainable future" will take place in Baku on June 27-28, Azernews reports.

Organised by MENR and "Clean City" OJSC, the forum aims to showcase Azerbaijan's leadership in global environmental protection. It seeks to foster international cooperation for a sustainable future, promote environmental solidarity and management, and highlight best practices in waste management while encouraging innovative approaches and stronger partnerships.

The forum will bring together UN representatives, officials from international organisations, delegates from several countries, and other stakeholders interested in environmental issues.

This event is anticipated to serve as a pivotal platform for advancing sustainable waste management practices, international collaboration, showcasing innovations, and facilitating discussions on new initiatives.

Participating organisations and companies are expected to endorse the "Zero Waste" Baku Initiative, endorsing sustainable waste management practices, innovative packaging solutions, recycling, and waste reduction strategies.

