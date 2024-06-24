Azerbaijan's hosting of COP 29 confirmed for 2024

24 June 2024 14:07 (UTC+04:00)

Fatime Letifova Read more

"4.2 million manats have been paid to the state budget over 4 years due to environmental violations."

Azernews reports that Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev made this announcement during the Scientific-Practical Conference on 'The Role of Awareness and Law Enforcement Measures in Strengthening the Environment' held in Khankendi.

He emphasised that the unanimous decision to host the prestigious 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP 29) in Azerbaijan reflects the international community's profound respect and trust in Azerbaijan. This decision underscores Azerbaijan's commitment to environmental protection and climate change prevention at national, regional, and global levels.

"As prosecutors, we must act accordingly. The Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan, along with other entities, has conducted in-depth specialised work to combat environmental violations, raise awareness, and prevent such infractions."

"Since its establishment in 2020, the Department of Non-Prosecution of Criminal Proceedings and district prosecutors' assistants have investigated 701 cases and initiated 407 criminal proceedings. This effort has resulted in 4,193,168 manats being paid to the state budget."

"In total, 418 cases of administrative offences were filed against individuals, 530 against officials, and 84 against legal entities, with many related to environmental violations."

"In accordance with Azerbaijan's Law on the Prosecutor's Office, 229 notices were issued to relevant organisations or officials for correcting law violations, and 197 official warnings were issued to prevent future infractions."

"Beyond prosecution and compensation for damages, the General Prosecutor's Office is establishing the ECOLEAD platform in collaboration with the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, Baku State University, and relevant NGOs. This platform aims to educate, prevent, and rehabilitate, while facilitating collaboration among environmental protection experts and enhancing international cooperation."

"The Prosecutor General highlighted that the ECOLEAD platform will focus on investigating environmental crimes through joint efforts of prosecutors, ecologists, higher education institutions, and NGOs, with components such as 'ECOLAB,' 'Ecoclinic,' and 'Cerima Park - Nature's Revenge.'"

"The platform will serve as a unified initiative to research solutions for post-conflict environmental issues in Garabagh and Eastern Zangazur economic regions, engage stakeholders in preventing and resolving environmental violations, and improve interdisciplinary dialogue in environmental matters."

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz