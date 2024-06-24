Advancing Azerbaijan's climate agenda: OSCE High-Level Conference on climate change

24 June 2024 10:36 (UTC+04:00)

On June 21, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Fariz Rzayev took part in the High-Level Conference of the OSCE Malta Chairmanship on Climate Change, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said, Azernews reports.

The conference discussed the impact of climate change on security in the OSCE region, the current situation and the possibilities of jointly combating climate change. Speaking at the conference, Deputy Minister Fariz Rzayev said that Azerbaijan was also affected by climate change. It was noted that Azerbaijan supports the decision of the OSCE Ministerial Council adopted in Stockholm in 2021 to strengthen cooperation in combating the challenges caused by climate change; our country is actively participating in several regional OSCE projects.

It was stated that the territories of Azerbaijan, liberated from many years of military occupation, will be transformed into green energy zones, where the concepts of “smart village” and “smart city” will be applied. This will contribute to efforts to combat climate change.

Noting that 2024 has been declared the “Year of Solidarity for a Green World” in Azerbaijan, the deputy minister said that in November this year our country will also host the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29).

During the conference, Deputy Minister Fariz Rzayev also met with OSCE Secretary General Helga Schmid.

