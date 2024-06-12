Compulsory state social insurance revenues increase

12 June 2024 18:00 (UTC+04:00)

In the last five months, receipts for compulsory state social insurance have increased by 8.9 percent, Azernews reports citing the press service of the State Social Protection Fund.

During the months of January-May of this year, an increase of 186.9 million manats or 8.9 percent was recorded in the receipts of compulsory state social insurance taxes compared to the forecast.

The income of budget organizations increased by 24.3 million manats or 3.3 percent compared to the corresponding period of last year, and by non-budget organizations by 198.2 million manats or 14.8 percent.



