Turkmenistan hosts "Road from Dubai to Baku - Before COP29" event

The event "Road from Dubai to Baku - before COP29" was organised by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, the Office of the UN Resident Coordinator in Turkmenistan, and the embassies of Azerbaijan and the United Arab Emirates in Turkmenistan, Azernews reports, citing the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbijan to Turkmenistan.

Speakers spoke at the event and presented updates on the subsequent activities of the 28th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28) and discussed preparations for the COP29 summit to be held in Azerbaijan in November of this year, as well as ideas in the direction of transitioning to green energy and reducing methane emissions. was exchanged.

"Our land. Our future. The event, held under the motto "We are #GenerationRestoration", highlighted the special contributions of Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) ambassadors, students, volunteers, and eco-activists at conferences on climate change, and their participation in the Global Youth Climate Conference (LCOY23) at COP28 in Dubai in 2023. ) was noted to be closely involved.

The Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Turkmenistan, Kismet Gozalov, spoke and said that this year has been declared the "Year of Solidarity for the Green World" in Azerbaijan and also drew attention to the projects implemented by Azerbaijan related to climate change and the work done in the direction of green energy in our country. The ambassador informed the participants about the globally important COP29 to be held in Azerbaijan and also said that volunteers will play an important role in the organisation of COP29. In this regard, he noted that the "volunteers.cop29.az" portal has been launched to organise the participation of volunteers at COP29, and about 16,000 candidates have registered on the portal. It is expected that approximately 3,000 local and international volunteers will be involved in the process.

The Ambassador drew attention to the trio of COP chairs co-chaired by Azerbaijan, the UAE, and Brazil, and touched on the importance of cooperation between the chair countries in the current and future COP sessions, as well as the importance of the three COP chairs (Troika) to further increase sustainability. Kismet Gozalov said that Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan are advancing with confidence in solving vital issues related to alternative energy and climate change. It is gratifying that even though both countries are rich in oil and natural gas, our countries contribute to climate change projects by sticking to their methane emission obligations: "We are sure that brother Turkmenistan will also contribute to the COP29 summit to be held in Azerbaijan in November this year."

Also, drawing attention to the destructive effect of mines, the ambassador spoke about the current mine threat in the territories of Azerbaijan, as well as the serious environmental and humanitarian consequences caused by it, and emphasised that mines and unexploded ammunition are a serious problem that, in addition to causing damage to the environment and the cultural heritage of the civilian population, hinders sustainable development.

A video clip and photos related to COP29 were shown at the event.

