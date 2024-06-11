Azerbaijan, UAE prioritize green cooperation in bilateral relations

11 June 2024 11:21 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

As representatives of the Azerbaijani government, we are pleased to foster collaboration with the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The bond between these two fraternal nations continues to strengthen and flourish.

Ulvi Mehdiyev, Chairman of the State Agency for Service to Citizens and Social Innovations under the President of Azerbaijan, emphasised this sentiment during his address at the "Azerbaijan - United Arab Emirates (UAE) Ministers Exchange Forum", Azernews reports.

Mehdiyev highlighted the exceptional level of cooperation achieved between Azerbaijan and the UAE.

He underscored the significance of their relationship, particularly in the realm of environmental cooperation, indicating a shared commitment to sustainability.

---

