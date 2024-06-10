Climate change threatens island nations, says Deputy Minister

10 June 2024 15:43 (UTC+04:00)

Global climate change poses a significant threat to the existence of numerous island nations. Deputy Minister of Energy, Elnur Soltanov, emphasized this during discussions at ADA University's inaugural "Caspian Blue Horizons" event, Azernews reports.

He highlighted Azerbaijan's negotiations with island states vulnerable to irreversible damage from climate change, stating that these states will also participate in COP29.

Soltanov further noted Azerbaijan's firsthand experience with the adverse effects of climate change, including droughts and floods. Addressing the pressing issue of water scarcity, he announced plans to include it on the agenda of COP29, scheduled to be held in Baku.

Notably, COP29, the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, will take place in Azerbaijan in November. The decision to host COP29 in Baku was made during the plenary meeting of COP28 in Dubai. With Baku expected to welcome around 70-80 thousand foreign guests, the city will become the global epicenter for climate action discussions.

The UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, signed in Rio de Janeiro in June 1992, aims to prevent dangerous human interference in the climate system. With 198 countries as signatories, COP gatherings serve as crucial platforms for international collaboration. The first COP event was held in Berlin in March 1995, with the secretariat located in Bonn.

