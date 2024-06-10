Azerbaijani, Kazakh central banks mull economic forecasts

10 June 2024 13:50 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Shahin

The central banks of Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan have discussed issues of macroeconomic analysis, Azernews reports citing the Kazakh media.

A delegation of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan visited Kazakhstan as part of technical assistance on macroeconomic analysis. The relevant divisions of the two Central Banks discussed the use of short- and medium-term forecasting models, improving tools for assessing the debt burden and fiscal policy parameters.

In addition, the parties exchanged experience in analyzing and forecasting liquidity in the banking system and balance of payments indicators.

Central banks play a crucial role in managing a country's monetary policy and financial stability. They monitor economic indicators, such as inflation, unemployment, and GDP growth, to make informed decisions regarding interest rates, currency issuance, and other monetary policies.

This collaboration between the central banks of Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan reflects a commitment to strengthen their institutional capacities and foster regional cooperation in the field of macroeconomic analysis and policy formulation.

