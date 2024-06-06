COP29 Azerbaijan operating company introduces National Pledge Programme aimed at businesses

6 June 2024 11:51 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul Read more

The COP29 Azerbaijan Operating Company has initiated the inaugural national dialogues on developing Sustainability and Environmental Criteria, an integral aspect of the COP29 Sponsorship and Partnership Strategy, Azernews reports.

Of particular significance is the company's introduction of the COP29 Sponsorship Programme to the private sector earlier this year in May. Within the framework of the National Pledge Programme, voluntary corporate sustainability objectives will be extended to international sponsors as part of the COP29 Sponsorship Programme, equipping them with the necessary expertise to fulfill these commitments.

A recent workshop, attended by nearly fifty senior representatives from the national business sector, focused on presentations covering ongoing COP29 projects, preparatory measures, and the National Pledge Criteria, tailor-made for local businesses. Aligned with the Bonn Agreement, the National Pledge Programme, drawing inspiration from the Race to Zero initiative and Azerbaijan’s Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs), has been integrated as a sponsorship criterion for domestic firms.

It encompasses not only the decarbonization of social and industrial sectors but also addresses water management, agriculture, desertification, the transition to renewable energy, and a broad spectrum of social and environmental issues until November 2024.

Private enterprises can engage in the National Pledge Programme to evaluate their internal capabilities in meeting climate targets, shape future strategies based on insights gained through COP29 collaborations, and bolster their accountability and management capacities to meet specified sponsorship criteria.

Companies are anticipated to delineate their strategic objectives within the next 12-24 months under this program.

Initiated by the COP29 Azerbaijan Operating Company, this program represents a pivotal effort to encourage active involvement of national private sector leaders in the Conference while assisting them in refining their sustainability endeavors in alignment with the 2024 Year of Solidarity for a Green World.

Parties interested in sponsorship and partnership opportunities at COP29 can connect via [email protected].

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz