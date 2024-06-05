Azerbaijan, Hungary sign protocol and memorandum to boost ties

5 June 2024 16:58 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Shahin Read more

The Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Hungary, Jeyhun Bayramov and Peter Szijjarto, have signed a protocol following the second meeting of the Strategic Dialogue held today in Baku, Azernews reports.

Additionally, a memorandum on cooperation between the consular services of the two countries was also signed.

During the press conference after the meeting, Minister Jeyhun Bayramov stated that the main areas of cooperation between the two countries were discussed, including economics, investments, and energy.

He emphasized that Azerbaijan and Hungary have established a strong partnership in the energy sector.

The first meeting of the Strategic Dialogue between Azerbaijan and Hungary took place in Budapest in September last year.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz