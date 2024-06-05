bp official: Green energy vital for Azerbaijan's future

5 June 2024 16:37 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

At the Baku Energy Forum, Gary Jones, regional president of bp for Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Turkiye reflected on the transformative journey Azerbaijan has undertaken since the inception of the "Contract of the Century" three decades ago, Azernews reports.

Acknowledging the significant strides made, he emphasized the prudent utilization of oil export revenues towards advancing green energy initiatives.

Jones highlighted the enduring global reliance on oil and gas while emphasizing the imperative to augment green energy production.

He lauded the foresight of Azerbaijan's energy strategy, noting its pivotal role in bolstering Europe's energy security through key projects like TANAP, TAP, Southern Gas Corridor, Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan, and Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum pipelines, which continue to underpin the country's economic growth.

Moreover, Jones underscored bp's commitment to this vision by announcing a $200 million investment in solar electricity production in Jabrayil and Nakhchivan. He emphasized the dual significance of this endeavor: meeting domestic energy demands while also contributing to global energy markets.

Jones expressed confidence in the successful completion of green energy projects through collaborative efforts between governments and companies.

