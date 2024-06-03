Official Kyiv supports Azerbaijan's hosting of COP29, Ambassador says

3 June 2024 14:17 (UTC+04:00)

“On behalf of the government of Ukraine, I express graditute to the Azerbaijani side for the comprehensive assistance provided to our country,” said Yuriy Husyev, the Ambassador of Ukraine to Azerbaijan during a briefing held today, Azernews reports.

He said that his country is especially interested in expanding cooperation in the field of energy:

“We hope that our cooperation, especially in the field of energy will further deepen. Azerbaijan has contributed USD 9 million to our energy system from 2022 till today. As a result of this, the compensation of problems emerged in the field of energy has been possible to some extent. Azerbaijan and Ukraine comfirm that they are interested in cooperation in all areas of the economy. In this regard, the export of fruits and vegetables from Azerbaijan to Ukaine has increased recently. From the first day, Azerbaijan has assisted thousands of tons of humanitarian aid to Ukraine. As a result of Azerbaijan's aid to the energy sector, it was possible to compensate the problems arising in the energy sector to a certain extent.”

The ambassador emphasized that Official Kyiv supports Azerbaijan's hosting of the 29th session of the UN Conference of Parties on Climate Change (COP29):

“This issue was also in the center of focus at the meeting with your minister during the visit of our Minister of Ecology to Azerbaijan last week. Ukraine is especially interested in participating in the Middle Corridor project. I can say with certainty that the future expansion of cooperation in strategic areas is planned."

---

