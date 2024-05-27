Azernews.Az

Monday May 27 2024

Non-oil sector dominates state budget revenues

27 May 2024 15:51 (UTC+04:00)
Non-oil sector dominates state budget revenues
Nazrin Abdul
Nazrin Abdul
Read more

With the revision, the revenues in the 2024 state budget are projected to be 36 billion 353 million manats, which is 2 billion 180 million manats, or 6.4 percent, more than the previously approved figure, Azernews reports.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%
Latest See more