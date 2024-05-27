Non-oil sector dominates state budget revenues

27 May 2024 15:51 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul Read more

With the revision, the revenues in the 2024 state budget are projected to be 36 billion 353 million manats, which is 2 billion 180 million manats, or 6.4 percent, more than the previously approved figure, Azernews reports.

Access to paid information is limited

Find the plan that suits you best.