Azerbaijan introduces new specialties in alternative energy education

The Director of the State Agency for Vocational Education, Jeyhun Karamov, has announced plans to introduce new specialties in the field of alternative energy as part of the "Year of Solidarity for the Green World" initiative, Azernews reports.

Starting in the 2024-2025 academic year, the agency intends to offer courses in solar panel repair, wind turbine repair, and alternative energy system management for the first time.

Karamov stated, "We are also introducing training programs for hybrid and electric car repair specialists. Furthermore, we're launching a newly developed program for irrigation systems management specialists, marking the first of its kind in our curriculum. In total, we aim to enrol students in over 130 specialties this year, reflecting our commitment to diversifying vocational education."

It should be noted that the State Agency for Vocational Education in Azerbaijan oversees and regulates vocational education and training programs throughout the country. Established to enhance the quality and relevance of vocational education, the agency works to align training programs with the needs of the labour market, ensuring graduates are equipped with the skills and qualifications demanded by employers.

