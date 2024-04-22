SMBDA to support SMEs who want to promote their products at exhibitions

22 April 2024 11:10 (UTC+04:00)

At the 17th Azerbaijan International Agriculture ("Caspian Agro") and 29th Azerbaijan International Food Industry ("InterFood Azerbaijan") exhibitions, which will be held at the Baku Expo Center on May 15-17, a special stand will be set up to promote the products and services of SMEs, Azernews reports, citing the Small and Medium Business Development Agency (KOBIA) under the Economy Ministry.

The agency noted that this will be done at the expense of state support provided by SMBDA. No payment will be made by the SMEs that will present their products and services at the stands, all expenses related to the exhibition will be covered by the state.

The goal is to promote the products and services produced by SMEs to a wide consumer audience, and to support their sale. SMBDA in advance to inform entrepreneurs about the exhibitions that will be covered by the support mechanism for participation of SMEs in exhibitions www.smb.gov.az announcements will be made on the website, accounts in social networks and in the media.

SMEs wishing to present their products and services at the "Caspian Agro" and 29th "InterFood Azerbaijan" exhibitions can apply to KOBIA until May 5. SMEs wishing to participate in the exhibition should apply by filling out the appropriate form:https://smb.gov.az/az/contact-form/exhibition-form/1

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz