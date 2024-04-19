Turkiye-Azerbaijan Business Forum to be held in Ankara invites entrepreneurs

19 April 2024 17:24 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Shahin Read more

A Turkish-Azerbaijani business forum will be held in Ankara on May 8 with the support of the Ministry of Economy, Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO), Turkish Foreign Economic Relations Agency (DEİK) and the Union of Chambers and Exchanges of Turkey (TOBB).

Azernews reports, citing AZPROMO, that the event will be attended by representatives of the public sector of both countries as well as entrepreneurs operating in various fields of the economy.

Azerbaijani entrepreneurs who want to participate in the business forum can contact the following e-mail or phone numbers:

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel.: (+994 12) 598-01-47/48 (ext. - 3629)

Mobile: (+994 50) 739-95-38;

Contact person: Sanan Saftarov

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz