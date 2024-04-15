Azercell continues to support “Youth Can!" project [PHOTOS]

15 April 2024 18:17 (UTC+04:00)

The leading mobile operator employees shared their knowledge and experience with the wards of "SOS Children's Villages — Azerbaijan"

Another stage of the project "Youth Can!", aimed at increasing the knowledge and skills of young people in need of special care, was joined by another 20 participants aged 15 to 23. As part of the program, Gunay Guliyeva, a specialist from the Human Capital Management department of Azercell, conducted a training session on effective communication, career planning, resume writing, and interview preparation. Educational videos describing the processes of interview preparation and self-presentation were also produced for the "Youth Links" platform.

As part of the "Youth Can!" project, a training session "From Idea to Business" was also organized. During the training conducted by Irada Mamedova, an expert from the Corporate Communications department of Azercell, participants of the program received extensive information on youth entrepreneurship, business idea development, and the main trends of the global market.

For detailed information about the "Youth Links" Community, please visit the following link: https://sos-youthlinks.com/

It is worth noting that the project "Youth Can!", supported by Azercell, is aimed at obtaining education, professional development, and preparation for employment for young wards of " SOS Children's Villages​ — Azerbaijan". The leading mobile operator continues to implement projects aimed at protecting health and rights, obtaining quality education, and facilitating the integration into society of youth from vulnerable groups in need of special care.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz