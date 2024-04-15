Volume of remittance from Azerbaijan to Italy increases
In 2023, the volume of remittances transferred from Azerbaijan to Italy increased, Azernews reports, citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan.
According to information, $3M was transferred to Italy by individualswhich is 2.3 times more than same period of the previous year.
The total volume of transfers to Italy increased to $7.3M. In 2022, this indicator was $3.9M.
It should be noted that Turkiye ranks at the first place which the most money was transferred from Azerbaijan last year (with a 26.6% share).
In 2023, the volume of remittances of individuals transferred from Azerbaijan to Israel decreased slightly.
According to information, $274 thousand or 10.7% less money was transferred to Israel last year than in 2022.
With this, the total volume of transfers to Israel decreased to $2M 290 thousand. In 2022, this indicator was $2M 564 thousand.
