Remittances from Georgia to Azerbaijan up

13 April 2024 17:50 (UTC+04:00)

In 2023, $37.5 million was transferred from Azerbaijan to the US, which is 29.8% more year-on-year, Azernews reports, citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The share of money transfers from Georgia to Azerbaijan in the total volume of transfers increased from 0.8% to 2.3% year-on-year.

Last year, $58.85 million were transferred from Azerbaijan to Georgia, which is 0.8% less year-on-year.

In 2023, the share of remittances from Azerbaijan to Georgia in the total volume of transfers increased from 8.8% to 10.7%.

---

