Azerbaijan plans to boost share of SMEs in GDP to 35 percent by 2025

8 April 2024 16:27 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Shahin

It is planned to increase the share of micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises in Azerbaijan's GDP to 35 percent by 2025, Head of the Department of Sustainable Development and Social Policy of the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan Huseyn Huseynov said during a meeting of the Joint Government-UN Steering Committee on the implementation of the 'United Nations Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework 2021-2025', Azernews reports.

According to him, the 2022 figure was about 17-18 percent.

"The implementation of projects aimed at developing micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises should be balanced. UN initiatives should encompass not only the capital but also regional areas, with a particular focus on Garabagh and Eastern Zangazur. Given the reintegration process, the subsequent stage will actively support initiatives ensuring inclusive growth in liberated territories, strengthening social institutions, and improving the population's access to security and healthcare services," he said.

