Azerbaijan discusses accelerating implementation of AZURE project with World Bank

5 April 2024 12:48 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan discusses accelerating the implementation of the AZURE project with the World Bank, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry of Energy.

Discussions were held between the Ministry of Energy and a mission delegation from the World Bank led by Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov.

During the meeting, attended by the bank's senior energy specialist and Task Team Leader, Rocer Koma Kunil, experience manager Stefani Gil, and other representatives, issues related to the financing of strengthening the transmission network for the integration of restored energy sources into the grid were discussed.

The discussions also covered the status of measures for integrating energy sources restored with up to 2 GW capacity into the energy system, as well as the execution and financing options for connecting the 1 GW solar and wind power stations to be built by the Masdar company to the grid. The importance of expediting relevant processes for the timely integration of the 315 MW Bank and 445 MW Bilasuvar solar power stations into the energy system within the framework of the AZURE project was emphasised.

Additionally, discussions were held on the progress of activities under the "Energy Efficiency and Climate" technical assistance project within the AZTAF program, particularly the component supporting the Energy Efficiency Fund and the Roadmap for the National Renovation Program, as well as other aspects of collaboration with the World Bank in the energy sector.

