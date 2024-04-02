Azerbaijan's Shahdag Tourism Centre selects auditor

2 April 2024 17:21 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Shahin

The State Tourism Agency has announced a request for a quotation for the audit of the financial reports of "Shahdag Tourism Centre" CJSC for the year 2023 in accordance with international standards.

According to Azernews, the participation fee for the request is 70 manats.

Applicants can submit their proposals to the company's shareholders by April 19 (at the 29th kilometre of Qusar-Laza highway, Qusar district).

The proposals will be reviewed at the specified address on April 19 at 13:00.

