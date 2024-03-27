International organisation discloses inflation forecast for Azerbaijan

27 March 2024 19:13 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Shahin

Another international organisation has disclosed the inflation forecast for Azerbaijan, Azernews reports, citing Trading Economics.

The international economic statistics portal "Trading Economics" forecasts the annual inflation rate in Azerbaijan to be at the level of 5% in 2024.

According to the forecasts, the annual inflation rate is expected to be 1.8% at the end of the first quarter, 4.4% at the end of the second quarter, 5.3% at the end of the third quarter, and 5% at the end of the fourth quarter.

It should be noted that in January-February of this year, consumer prices in the country increased by 1.3% compared to the same period last year.

The Ministry of Economy expects the annual inflation rate in the country to be 5.3% in 2024 and 4.9% in 2025.

According to the forecasts of the United Nations Organisation (UN), the annual inflation rate in Azerbaijan will be 5.9% this year and will decrease to 3.9% in 2025.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) predicts that the annual inflation rate in Azerbaijan will decrease to 4.7% this year and will be 5% in 2025.

According to the assessments of the World Bank, the annual inflation rate in Azerbaijan will be 5.8% in 2024 and 5.2% in 2025.

The Netherlands-based "ING Group" forecasts the annual inflation rate in Azerbaijan to be 4.4% in 2024 and 5.5% in 2025.

---

