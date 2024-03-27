Azerbaijan's Education Ministry's Call Centre to respond citizens' inquiries on new direction

27 March 2024 12:01 (UTC+04:00)

A new direction of activity has been created for the Ministry of Education's Call Centre, Azernews reports.

The Ministry of Education's Call Centre (146) will respond to citizens' inquiries on the new direction.

Citizens can contact the State Program Management Group via line 146 - 9 to get answers to their questions regarding the "State Program for Education of Youth in Influential Higher Education Institutions of Foreign Countries for the Years 2022-2026.

---

