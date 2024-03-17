Baku-Moscow plane lands at Sheremetyevo airport due to closure of Domodedovo airport

17 March 2024 14:38 (UTC+04:00)

The flight J2 181 of the Azerbaijan Airlines airline on the Baku-Moscow (Domodedovo airport) route landed at the Sheremetyevo airport due to the airport being closed, Azernews reports, citing the press service of the Azerbaijan Airlines.

It was reported that the plane successfully landed at Sheremetyevo airport at 12:15 Baku time.

Domodedovo airport was closed due to security measures.

---

