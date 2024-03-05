Azerbaijan's electric vehicle import increases
Actions are being continued in Azerbaijan in the direction of creating the necessary infrastructure for the use of ecologically clean vehicles, stimulating their circulation, and increasing financial accessibility, for this purpose, the Working Group on stimulating the circulation of ecologically clean and safe vehicles and improving its infrastructure is operating in the country, Azernews reports, citing Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry.
Access to paid information is limited
Find the plan that suits you best.
1 month subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 month
1.00₼Select
3 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 3 months
2.00₼
Select
-33%
6 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 6 months
3.84₼
Select
-36%
1 year subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 year
7.10₼
Select
-41%