Azerbaijan's electric vehicle import increases

5 March 2024 11:45 (UTC+04:00)

Fatime Letifova

Actions are being continued in Azerbaijan in the direction of creating the necessary infrastructure for the use of ecologically clean vehicles, stimulating their circulation, and increasing financial accessibility, for this purpose, the Working Group on stimulating the circulation of ecologically clean and safe vehicles and improving its infrastructure is operating in the country, Azernews reports, citing Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry.

