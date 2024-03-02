Azerbaijan, Serbia forge paths for deeper cooperation

2 March 2024 20:44 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Shahin Read more

The recent meeting between Azerbaijan’s Minister of Labor and Social Protection of Population and Co-Chair of the Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation, Sahil Babayev, and Serbia's Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Dragan Vladisavljević, highlights the growing momentum in bilateral relations between the two nations. Against a backdrop of shared strategic interests and mutual respect, Azerbaijan and Serbia are actively exploring avenues to enhance cooperation across various sectors.

Minister Sahil Babayev's remarks at the meeting underscored the significant progress achieved in Azerbaijan-Serbia relations, attributing it to the strong political will and concerted efforts of leadership in both countries. This commitment has elevated the bilateral ties to the status of a strategic partnership, setting the stage for deeper collaboration in numerous fields.

The discussions between Minister Babayev and Ambassador Vladisavljević were marked by mutual appreciation for the expanding scope of relations and the notable increase in trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Serbia. The active role played by the Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation was also recognized as instrumental in fostering closer economic ties between the two nations.

Ambassador Vladisavljević reaffirmed Serbia's steadfast determination to broaden its engagement with Azerbaijan, emphasizing the importance of building upon the foundation of strategic partnership to achieve mutually beneficial outcomes.

During the meeting, attention was directed towards exploring the current state and future prospects of cooperation across multiple sectors, including energy, transport-logistics, social welfare, agriculture, education, humanitarian aid, infrastructure, and more. Both sides expressed eagerness to capitalize on existing synergies and explore new avenues of collaboration to unlock the full potential of their partnership.

In the energy sector, Azerbaijan's expertise and resources present opportunities for mutually beneficial cooperation with Serbia, particularly in areas such as energy security and diversification. Collaborative efforts in transport-logistics hold the promise of enhancing connectivity and facilitating smoother trade flows between the two countries and beyond.

Furthermore, cooperation in social welfare, agriculture, education, and humanitarian initiatives can contribute to the well-being and development of both Azerbaijani and Serbian citizens. Strengthening infrastructure ties can further bolster economic growth and regional connectivity, laying the groundwork for sustained cooperation in the years to come.

As Azerbaijan and Serbia chart a course for deeper cooperation, they are guided by a shared commitment to fostering peace, stability, and prosperity in the region. By leveraging their respective strengths and resources, these two nations are poised to build a resilient partnership that will benefit their peoples and contribute to regional development.

The meeting between Minister Sahil Babayev and Ambassador Dragan Vladisavljević signals a renewed commitment to advancing Azerbaijan-Serbia relations across multiple fronts. As they explore avenues for cooperation, both countries are poised to unlock new opportunities and cement their status as valued partners on the global stage.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz