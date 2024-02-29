Azernews.Az

Thursday February 29 2024

Azercosmos indicates decrease in export revenues

29 February 2024 17:21 (UTC+04:00)
Azercosmos indicates decrease in export revenues
Ulviyya Shahin
Ulviyya Shahin
Read more

In January of this year, the Space Agency ("Azercosmos"), under the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport, exported satellite telecommunication services worth 1.4 million US dollars to 42 countries, Azernews reports.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%
Latest See more