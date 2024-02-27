Azernews.Az

Tuesday February 27 2024

Foreign currency purchases by banks exceed sales in Azerbaijan

27 February 2024 17:23 (UTC+04:00)
Foreign currency purchases by banks exceed sales in Azerbaijan
Ulviyya Shahin
Ulviyya Shahin
This information is provided in the Central Bank's Monetary Policy summary for January-December 2023, Azernews reports.

