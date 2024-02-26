Freight transportation between Azerbaijan and Iran increases by 28%

26 February 2024 10:40 (UTC+04:00)

General Director of the Northern Railway Administration of Iran Ghulam-Hosein Valadi said that cargo transportation between Azerbaijan and Iran has increased by 28%, Azernews reports, citing foreign media.

This is about 28% more than in the same period last year, General Director said.

For 11 months from March 21 last year, when the new year began in Iran, to February 21 this year, 645 thousand tons of cargo were transported between this country and Azerbaijan.

The minister noted that 373,000 tons or about 58% of cargo transportation in 11 months was carried out by rail.

"Over 206 thousand tons of cargo was transported from Azerbaijan to Iran by rail (Astara) in 11 months, which means an increase of 58%. More than 167 thousand tons of cargoes were transported from Iran to Azerbaijan, mainly citrus fruits, various other fruits, cement, chemical industry products, tiles and food products," the general director added.

