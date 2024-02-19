International Agro Business Forum-2024 to be held in Baku

19 February 2024 14:00 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Shahin Read more

"International Agro Business Forum-2024" will be held in Baku on February 20-21, Azernews reports, citing the Small and Medium Business Development Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SMB).

The purpose of the forum is to strengthen cooperation between SMEs operating in the agricultural sector, attract investors to Azerbaijan, and increase sales opportunities for companies.

Within the framework of the forum, the speeches of state officials, the discussion of the issues on the agenda of the sector in the panels organised with the participation of leading companies and officials in the agrarian field, B2B meetings, and a conference are planned. Representatives and investors from a number of countries are expected to participate in the event.

Registration link for participation in the forum: https://u.to/MkViIA

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz