AZPROMO representatives to visit Mexico

12 February 2024 12:41 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO) representatives will visit Mexico for the development of economic relations between the two countries, Azernews reports, citing the agency.

AZPROMO held a meeting with the delegation led by the Mexican Congress and the Mexico-Azerbaijani Interparliamentary Friendship Group chairman Alberto Villa Viegasmember.

Yusif Abdullayev, executive director of the agency, gave information about the agency's activities and said that there are high-level political relations between Azerbaijan and Mexico.

He noted that during the AZPROMO representatives' visit to Mexico, meetings will be held with important companies operating in the country.

Viegas highly appreciated the expanding trade exchange prospects between these countries, especially increasing export operations from Azerbaijan to Mexico.

The Mexican congress official pointed out that both countries' ambassadors are active in this direction, including that they are ready to provide support in coordination work during the planned visit.

Maria Victoria Romero Caballero, Mexico's Ambassador to Azerbaijan, emphasized the importance of holding joint events in the direction of establishing bilateral investment partnerships with Mexican companies.

