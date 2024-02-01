AZPROMO to hold Investment Roadshow event in Japan

1 February 2024 10:32 (UTC+04:00)

Nigar Hasanova

The Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO) will hold an "Investment Roadshow" event in Tokyo, the capital of Japan, on March 5-6.

Azernews reports that the goal is to stimulate the export of non-oil products from Azerbaijan.

The event will be held in a 150-person conference hall of one of the 5-star hotels in the Chiyoda special district of Tokyo. B2B meetings will take place within the framework of the event.

At the Investment Roadshow information on the country's main macroeconomic indicators, non-oil exports, and investment potential will be presented in English and Japanese.

It should be noted that the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Foundation (AZPROMO) was established in 2003 by the Ministry of Economy to attract foreign investment in the non-oil sector and encourage exports of non-oil products. By the Decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan dated July 23, 2021, the charter of the Export and Investment Promotion Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan - AZPROMO was approved. AZPROMO organizes various international events to achieve numerous goals set by the head of the state to develop the non-oil sector in Azerbaijan, promote products in foreign markets, raise awareness of Azerbaijani products among foreign consumers, facilitate networking with local companies, support foreign companies that are keen to gather comprehensive information about the investment climate in Azerbaijan and provide services to interested investors based on a 'single window approach.

