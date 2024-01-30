Baku Port expands cooperation with China's largest port [PHOTOS]

30 January 2024 10:36 (UTC+04:00)

Nigar Hasanova

The expansion of cooperation between Baku Port and Qingdao Port, one of the largest ports in China, was discussed, Azernews reports.

This was informed by Baku International Sea Trade Port CJSC.

According to information, the delegation of China Port visited Baku Port today. During the meeting with the staff led by the Deputy General Director of Qingdao Port Xing Dongliang, discussions were held in the areas of cooperation in the development of port infrastructure and increasing the volume of cargo transported through Azerbaijan.

Qingdao Port, part of the Shandong Port Group, has built China's first fully automated container terminal, where all cargo handling is done without human intervention. On April 17, 2023, the Port of Baku and Qingdao Port signed a Memorandum of Understanding on Twinned Ports, and a lighthouse monument, a symbol of bilateral cooperation, was installed.

