Azerbaijan, Japan discuss development of cooperation in ICT

25 January 2024 13:13 (UTC+04:00)

Nigar Hasanova

The Minister of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan, Rashad Nabiyev, met with the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan, Katsuya Watanabe, Azernews reports.

“We discussed the expansion of cooperation between the two countries in the fields of transport and ICT and exchanged views on the prestigious event COP29, which Azerbaijan will host this year,” Minister Nabiyev wrote on X.

Yaponiyanın ölkəmizdəki fövqəladə və səlahiyyətli səfiri Katsuya Vatanabe ilə görüşdük. İki ölkə arasında nəqliyyat və İKT sahələrində əməkdaşlığın genişləndirilməsini müzakirə etdik. Ölkəmizin bu il ev sahibliyi edəcəyi mötəbər tədbir - COP29 ətrafında fikir mübadiləsi apardıq. pic.twitter.com/1QlxXsxVqL — Rashad Nabiyev (@RashadNNabiyev) January 25, 2024

It should be noted that earlier this year while accepting the credentials of newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan Katsuya Watanabe noted that his country attaches great importance to building a green society and development based on high technologies, adding that there are great opportunities for cooperation between the two countries in this sphere. The ambassador said that he would spare no effort in developing Azerbaijan-Japan ties.

---

