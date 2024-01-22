Azernews.Az

22 January 2024 15:38 (UTC+04:00)
Trade turnover grows as exports boosted between Azerbaijan, Georgia
Nigar Hasanova
Last year, the value of trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Georgia increased by 15.5 % compared to 2022 and amounted to 1 billion 515,981 million US dollars, Azernews reports.

