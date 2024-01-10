New Stadler trains delivered to Azerbaijan [PHOTOS]

10 January 2024 12:21 (UTC+04:00)

Abbas Ganbay Read more

Azerbaijan Railways received four Stadler Flirt diesel trains in December, Azernews reports.

They were ordered in November 2019 in a deal worth €115 million, which also includes six electric trains scheduled for handover in 2024. Stadler has moved production from Belarus to Poland.

The Swiss-based rail manufacturer, Stadler, designed the trains to adhere to Russian technical standards and operate on the 1,520mm Russian broad gauge rail. The delivery, which is part of a larger €115m contract for ten FLIRT trains, marks a significant milestone for the country's railway system.

Diesel-Electric FLIRT Trains

The Fast Light Intercity and Regional Train (FLIRT) trains are renowned for their versatility and efficiency. Each train measures 106.76m long and provides seating for 271 passengers. They feature a PowerPack, a short car body that houses four diesel engines and parts of the drive equipment. These trains also boast an array of modern amenities such as passenger Wi-Fi, an infotainment system, and a bistro for hot and cold refreshments.

The trains are equipped with cutting-edge safety technologies. Notably, they feature the Block-5 safety system, which monitors the distance to similarly fitted trains ahead and adjusts the speed to ensure safety.

Delivery and Future Operations

The newly arrived trains, delivered in December 2023, are part of a larger order from ADY for ten FLIRT trains. The remaining six trains, which are electric multiple units (EMUs), are scheduled for delivery in 2024. Notably, due to sanctions pressure on Belarus and its support of Russia in the conflict in Ukraine, the production of these trains was transferred from Belarus to Poland.

The trains are expected to enter service later in 2024 after undergoing necessary testing on the ADY infrastructure. The operation of these trains is particularly significant as Azerbaijan is currently transitioning its rail lines to a 25kV alternating current from a 3kV direct current.

Stadler and Azerbaijan: A Growing Partnership

The delivery of the FLIRT trains is the latest chapter in a growing partnership between Stadler and Azerbaijan Railways. Stadler has previously fulfilled orders from ADY for different types of vehicles. In 2014, ADY ordered 30 new passenger cars for operation on the Kars–Akhalkhalaki–Tbilisi–Baku route. Furthermore, in 2015, ADY awarded a €70m contract to Stadler Rail for five 1,520mm-gauge Kiss double-deck electric multiple-units.

Upon the arrival of the remaining six trains in 2024, ADY will have a state-of-the-art fleet from the FLIRT family, further solidifying the ties between Stadler and Azerbaijan Railways.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz