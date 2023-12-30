Azernews.Az

Saturday December 30 2023

Non-oil exports increase

30 December 2023 16:50 (UTC+04:00)
Non-oil exports increase
Nigar Hasanova
Nigar Hasanova
Read more

During January-November of the current year, the total export of Azerbaijan amounted to 31.5 billion US dollars, and the export of the non-oil sector increased by 10.5 percent compared to the corresponding period of 2022 and amounted to 3 billion US dollars, Azernews reports.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%
Latest See more