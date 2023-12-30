Non-oil exports increase

30 December 2023 16:50 (UTC+04:00)

Nigar Hasanova

During January-November of the current year, the total export of Azerbaijan amounted to 31.5 billion US dollars, and the export of the non-oil sector increased by 10.5 percent compared to the corresponding period of 2022 and amounted to 3 billion US dollars, Azernews reports.

