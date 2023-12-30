Non-oil exports increase
During January-November of the current year, the total export of Azerbaijan amounted to 31.5 billion US dollars, and the export of the non-oil sector increased by 10.5 percent compared to the corresponding period of 2022 and amounted to 3 billion US dollars, Azernews reports.
Access to paid information is limited
Find the plan that suits you best.
1 month subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 month
1.00₼Select
3 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 3 months
2.00₼
Select
-33%
6 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 6 months
3.84₼
Select
-36%
1 year subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 year
7.10₼
Select
-41%