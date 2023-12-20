Azernews.Az

Wednesday December 20 2023

Azerbaijan exports cable products to Indonesia [PHOTOS]

20 December 2023 16:16 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan exports cable products to Indonesia [PHOTOS]
Nigar Hasanova
Nigar Hasanova
Read more

For the first time, cable products are being exported to Indonesia, Azernews reports.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%
Latest See more