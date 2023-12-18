Azerbaijan plans to increase number of electronic scales on roads [PHOTO]

18 December 2023 13:42 (UTC+04:00)

Deputy Minister of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan, Rahman Hummatov, said during the presentation of the "Mobility Transformation Programme in Azerbaijan" that it is planned to increase the number of "electronic scales" on the roads of Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

"As a result of the installation of electronic scales, it has become possible to control all roads. The installation of scales on motorways is a new project. They can be used to determine the weight of lorries passing through them. This work has already been completed at three locations. Next year, it is planned to install 51 units of such scales at 31 points on motorways," the deputy said.

"To ensure the possibility of using all types of payment means in public transport in Azerbaijan, works are being carried out to improve the current system of cashless payments," the deputy minister said

"After updating the system, it will be possible to pay with all bank cards and mobile devices supporting contactless technology. Starting next month, payment by bank card will be tested on several routes. After the tests, it is planned to start the initial implementation of the new payment system at the end of the first quarter of next year," he noted.

