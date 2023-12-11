Bashkir sends 500 tons of wheat to Azerbaijan

11 December 2023 15:23 (UTC+04:00)

About 500 tons of wheat were shipped from the Russian Republic of Bashkortostan to Azerbaijan, the Russian Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Control ("Rosselkhoznadzor") Department for the Republic of Bashkortostan has announced, Azernews reports.

It is reported that for the first time this year, Bashkortostan exported 7 batches of wheat with a total volume of 500 tons to Azerbaijan. The product has been tested in the laboratory of Bashkortostan and fully meets the standards and requirements of Azerbaijan.

The information notes that the republic exports wheat to such countries as the European Union, Turkiye, Georgia, and China.

According to the article from www.poandpo.com, the total volume of grain and products exported from Bashkortostan to Azerbaijan, Belgium, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Germany, Kyrgyzstan, China, Latvia, the Netherlands, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan amounted to more than 117.14 thousand tons in 2021. The largest volume of grain shipped abroad fell on wheat - 38.57 thousand tons, 9.19 thousand tons - of barley, 18.9 thousand tons - of flax, 0.16 thousand tons - of sunflower seeds, as well as mustard, chickpeas, safflower, buckwheat, and other crops.

In addition, according to the article from Belta, by, representatives of the Belarusian Universal Commodity Exchange (BUCE) met with a business delegation of Russia's Republic of Bashkortostan to discuss prospects for using BUCE to invigorate the trade and economic cooperation between Belarus and Bashkortostan.

Finally, according to the article from knoema.com, in 2016, the export of cereals for Bashkortostan, Republic was 22,162 tonnes. Though the Bashkortostan, Republic's export of cereals fluctuated substantially in recent years, it tended to decrease throughout the analyzed period.

The export of wheat from Bashkortostan to Azerbaijan is a significant event in the region, as it marks the beginning of a new era of trade and economic cooperation between the two countries.

